Alchemy Pay Price Reaches $0.0782 on Top Exchanges (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0782 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $246.91 million and approximately $49.32 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.21 or 0.00288190 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.18 or 0.00139078 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.34 or 0.00197366 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005715 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000556 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,157,787,878 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

