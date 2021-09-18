Alcoa (NYSE:AA) PT Raised to $56.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.45.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa stock opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $51.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 2.65.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Alcoa by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Alcoa by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.