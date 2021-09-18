Alexander Edward Kuta III Sells 6,000 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $217,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Alexander Edward Kuta III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $173,040.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $163,320.00.

QURE opened at $36.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average of $31.97. uniQure has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $52.19.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. The company had revenue of $463.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.65 million. uniQure had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 60.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QURE shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.46 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on uniQure in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, uniQure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in uniQure during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in uniQure by 131.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in uniQure by 2,292.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in uniQure during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

