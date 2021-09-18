Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allakos were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Allakos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allakos by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Allakos stock opened at $109.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.37. Allakos Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.41 and a 52 week high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

ALLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Allakos in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.42.

Allakos Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

