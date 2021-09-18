Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $188.00 Million

Analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) will announce sales of $188.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems reported sales of $136.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full year sales of $758.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $757.60 million to $759.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $821.85 million, with estimates ranging from $819.30 million to $824.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allegro MicroSystems.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALGM. Mizuho upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. William Blair began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 12,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $339,557.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $243,681.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,618.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 569,601 shares of company stock valued at $16,408,395 over the last 90 days. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.55. 3,722,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.14. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $36.85.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.