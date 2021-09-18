AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Short Interest Update

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 186.7% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CBH opened at $10.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.36. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $10.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 66.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 50.8% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,423 shares during the last quarter.

About AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of income and to return fund’s original net asset value upon termination of the fund. The company was founded on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

