Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) & Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Head to Head Review

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) and Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Alpha Teknova and Heska, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Teknova 0 0 4 0 3.00 Heska 0 0 5 0 3.00

Alpha Teknova currently has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.72%. Heska has a consensus target price of $263.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.82%. Given Alpha Teknova’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alpha Teknova is more favorable than Heska.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Teknova and Heska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Teknova N/A N/A N/A Heska -0.59% 1.42% 1.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alpha Teknova and Heska’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Teknova N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Heska $197.32 million 14.07 -$14.40 million ($0.26) -1,003.31

Alpha Teknova has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Heska.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.9% of Alpha Teknova shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Heska shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Heska shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Heska beats Alpha Teknova on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc. provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Hollister, California.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company was founded by Robert B. Grieve and Lynnor B. Stevenson in 1988 and is headquartered in Loveland, CO.

