Alphr finance (ALPHR) Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. In the last week, Alphr finance has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One Alphr finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001396 BTC on major exchanges. Alphr finance has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $3,841.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00071168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00120078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.42 or 0.00174367 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,370.60 or 0.07045160 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,812.05 or 0.99935639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $413.68 or 0.00864674 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Alphr finance Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Alphr finance Coin Trading

