Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) CEO Mitchell Gold Sells 3,484 Shares

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) CEO Mitchell Gold sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mitchell Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Mitchell Gold sold 3,479 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $34,790.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Mitchell Gold sold 9,473 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $94,824.73.

NASDAQ ALPN opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $239.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.65.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 60.24% and a negative net margin of 190.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter worth $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

