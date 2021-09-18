Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Given New C$63.00 Price Target at CIBC

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altus Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$60.45.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Shares of Altus Group stock opened at C$62.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88. Altus Group has a twelve month low of C$47.10 and a twelve month high of C$68.17. The company has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$62.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$60.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is 76.82%.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.