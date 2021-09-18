Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 197.4% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of ALVOF stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,436.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,541.69. Alvopetro Energy has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $0.92. The firm has a market cap of $321.45 million and a P/E ratio of 29.09.
Alvopetro Energy Company Profile
Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?
Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.