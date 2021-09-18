Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 197.4% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ALVOF stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,436.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,541.69. Alvopetro Energy has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $0.92. The firm has a market cap of $321.45 million and a P/E ratio of 29.09.

Get Alvopetro Energy alerts:

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons onshore. Its natural gas projects include Caburé and Gomo. The company was founded on September 25, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.