Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.38. Amedisys posted earnings per share of $2.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amedisys.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMED. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stephens dropped their price target on Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.83.

In other Amedisys news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,927.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $171.13 on Wednesday. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $166.01 and a 1-year high of $325.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51.

Amedisys declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amedisys (AMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.