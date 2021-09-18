Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $265.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.85% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.68 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMED. Benchmark lowered their price target on Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens lowered their price target on Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen assumed coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.83.

Amedisys stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.25 and its 200 day moving average is $243.98. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $166.01 and a 1-year high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Amedisys by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Amedisys by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

