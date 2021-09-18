Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Stake Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Amerant Bancorp were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMTB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,782,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,092,000 after purchasing an additional 148,333 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $1,211,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,393,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $920,000. 29.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Amerant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Amerant Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.50 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of AMTB stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $916.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $28.22.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.18 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 13.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

