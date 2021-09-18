Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) will report earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.61. Ameren posted earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameren will report full year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,007,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,708,000 after purchasing an additional 170,378 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 946,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,724,000 after purchasing an additional 24,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 12,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEE stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,774,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,406. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Ameren has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $90.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.86%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

