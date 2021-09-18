Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AEE. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.33.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $83.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.30 and a 200 day moving average of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Ameren by 837.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,615,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122,978 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ameren by 20,255.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,965,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946,040 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,738,000 after buying an additional 1,991,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,444,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,663,346,000 after buying an additional 1,538,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 86.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,368,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after buying an additional 1,098,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

