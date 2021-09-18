American Century Companies Inc. Grows Holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,142 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.12% of Argan worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGX. Court Place Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Argan in the first quarter valued at $213,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Argan in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Argan in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Argan by 24.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Argan in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGX opened at $43.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.45. Argan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The firm has a market cap of $692.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.55.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Argan had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

