American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 13.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,489 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 14,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $707,379.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,334 shares in the company, valued at $19,767,952.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $990,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,681,384.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,355 shares of company stock valued at $42,474,196 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $119.30 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.65 and a twelve month high of $148.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.59 and a beta of 0.61.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

