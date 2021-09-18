American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 41.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,403 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 159,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HIFS opened at $337.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $309.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.66. Hingham Institution for Savings has a twelve month low of $180.75 and a twelve month high of $342.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The savings and loans company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.