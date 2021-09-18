American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,898 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 8.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,315,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after buying an additional 179,192 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 401.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 176,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,779,000. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $7.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.80.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $161.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WTTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.99.

Select Energy Services Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

