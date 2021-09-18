American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cable One by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 789,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,338,000 after buying an additional 32,217 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,353,000 after purchasing an additional 60,115 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 170,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 133,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 129,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,256,000 after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CABO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,253.43.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,964.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,980.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,870.07. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,674.35 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The company had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.18 million. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Cable One’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 24.72%.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,902.12, for a total value of $642,916.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,110,124.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,005.00, for a total transaction of $601,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,821 shares of company stock worth $13,877,532. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

