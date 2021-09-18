American Century Companies Inc. Sells 35,841 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,841 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.05% of OSI Systems worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OSI Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.83.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $2,366,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,759,819.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $1,453,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 231,363 shares in the company, valued at $22,423,701.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,046,483 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $93.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.72 and a 200 day moving average of $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.06. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.41 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

