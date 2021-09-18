American Century Companies Inc. Sells 4,723 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,960 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,723 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in First Merchants by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,472,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 771,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,135,000 after acquiring an additional 149,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get First Merchants alerts:

FRME stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.29. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $50.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day moving average is $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.17 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 10.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

FRME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Merchants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.