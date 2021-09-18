American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,551 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at $1,038,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 45.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 29.9% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 46.2% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,125 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 192.5% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. started coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.72.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $163.92 on Friday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.52.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. American Express’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

