American National Insurance Co. Has $6.96 Million Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

American National Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $6,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,939,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,051,000 after buying an additional 1,781,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,083,000 after buying an additional 107,602 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,473,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,150,000 after buying an additional 402,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 897.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,226,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,085,000 after buying an additional 1,103,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,814,000. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $51.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $51.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.11 and its 200-day moving average is $43.74.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $205,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 70,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $3,680,920.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,133,101 shares of company stock worth $543,529,613 in the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CG. CIBC upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

