American National Insurance Co. Sells 75 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

American National Insurance Co. reduced its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co. owned about 0.10% of Eagle Materials worth $6,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 18.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,667,000 after buying an additional 278,772 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 21.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,430,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,298,000 after buying an additional 255,932 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 355.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,106,000 after buying an additional 244,539 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 84.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 533,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,724,000 after buying an additional 243,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 345.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 235,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,494,000 after buying an additional 182,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $1,706,878.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,948,885.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $134.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.23 and a 12 month high of $160.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.12.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $475.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.36 million. Analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.13.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

