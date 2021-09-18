American National Insurance Co. Takes $4.66 Million Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

American National Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 246,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Constellium by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after buying an additional 829,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 21.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 83,660 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 36.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 253,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 67,302 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 195.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 154,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 101,984 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the first quarter valued at $552,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CSTM opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.73. Constellium SE has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 2.67.

CSTM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

