American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world’s principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. “

NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.16. The company has a market capitalization of $385.26 million, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.09. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $31.78.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $25.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that American Superconductor will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 14,664 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $258,966.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 6,409 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $113,182.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 30.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,304,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,080,000 after buying an additional 544,501 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 78.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,161,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,026,000 after purchasing an additional 511,400 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 592.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 222,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 190,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,020,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,310,000 after purchasing an additional 156,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the second quarter worth $2,609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

