America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CRMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $120.78 on Tuesday. America’s Car-Mart has a 52-week low of $82.48 and a 52-week high of $177.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.54. The firm has a market cap of $789.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.08. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The firm had revenue of $280.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.61 million. Equities research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director Joshua G. Welch purchased 2,539 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.75 per share, with a total value of $316,740.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.