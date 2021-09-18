America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

NASDAQ CRMT opened at $120.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.54. America’s Car-Mart has a 52-week low of $82.48 and a 52-week high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.08. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $280.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.61 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joshua G. Welch acquired 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.75 per share, for a total transaction of $316,740.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 63.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 9.4% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.