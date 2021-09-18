America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $120.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.54. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $82.48 and a 52 week high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $280.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.61 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 28.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director Joshua G. Welch purchased 2,539 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.75 per share, with a total value of $316,740.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

