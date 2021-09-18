Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Ameris Bancorp has increased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $47.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.40. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $251.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

In other news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ameris Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 79.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,629 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 144,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Ameris Bancorp worth $16,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

