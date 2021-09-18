Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires New Shares in AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAVS. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the second quarter worth about $363,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the second quarter worth about $301,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 1,350.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 446,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

AgEagle Aerial Systems stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $242.72 million, a P/E ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 4.74.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 240.99%. The business had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of drones for commercial use. The firm also enables the capturing, imaging, editing and analyzing of images and data captured by drones; and intends on using commercial drones to be used for delivery services of goods. It offers contract manufacturing, drone solutions, and agriculture solutions.

