Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Buys New Shares in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in EMCORE during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in EMCORE in the 1st quarter valued at $9,555,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in EMCORE in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in EMCORE by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,408,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after buying an additional 486,519 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in EMCORE by 399.6% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,962,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after buying an additional 1,569,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCORE alerts:

EMKR opened at $7.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.83. EMCORE Co. has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The firm has a market cap of $262.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.27.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. EMCORE had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $42.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EMCORE Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EMCORE news, Director Rex S. Jackson sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $127,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,713.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Rittichier sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $157,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,024.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of EMCORE from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EMCORE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.79.

EMCORE Profile

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.