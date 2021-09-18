Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Kodak were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KODK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Kodak by 16.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,170,000 after purchasing an additional 310,021 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Eastman Kodak by 76.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 378,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 163,602 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Kodak in the first quarter worth $575,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eastman Kodak by 13.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 625,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 72,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Kodak in the first quarter worth $456,000. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KODK opened at $7.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.74. Eastman Kodak has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $14.18.

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

