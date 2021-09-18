AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Reduces Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 36,062 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.05% of Amgen worth $74,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 3.4% during the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 17,253 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,578,000. Payden & Rygel lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% in the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 8.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.70.

Shares of AMGN traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,658,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,894. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.70.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

