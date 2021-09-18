AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Reduces Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,888 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 0.9% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $137,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,046,670,000 after acquiring an additional 369,456 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,424,000 after acquiring an additional 586,207 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,626,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,260,221,000 after acquiring an additional 123,752 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,354,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $828,166,000 after acquiring an additional 121,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after acquiring an additional 973,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.03. 5,835,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,907,135. The firm has a market cap of $144.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.40.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LOW shares. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.26.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

