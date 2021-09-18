AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 5,071 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,223,084 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,071 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.0% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Visa were worth $286,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,316.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.75. 13,833,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,236,887. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.48. The stock has a market cap of $431.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.