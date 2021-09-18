Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the August 15th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTXAF remained flat at $$20.13 during midday trading on Friday. Ampol has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average is $19.31.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ampol from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Ampol Limited engages in purchasing, refining, and distributing petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

