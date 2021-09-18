Analysts Anticipate Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $170.35 Million

Brokerages expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) to announce $170.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $168.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $171.56 million. Avalara reported sales of $127.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year sales of $673.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $653.22 million to $678.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $831.90 million, with estimates ranging from $805.76 million to $850.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVLR. Mizuho upped their target price on Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.13.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $5,546,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total value of $264,146.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,038,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,835 shares of company stock worth $12,998,484 in the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 400.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 16.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,690 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 158.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 736,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,225,000 after purchasing an additional 451,803 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 12.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,219,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,642,000 after purchasing an additional 360,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 180.4% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 508,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,353,000 after purchasing an additional 327,455 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVLR traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.57. The company had a trading volume of 856,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,072. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of -201.67 and a beta of 0.71. Avalara has a one year low of $115.87 and a one year high of $191.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.35.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

