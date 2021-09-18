Analysts Anticipate Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $345.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will report $345.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $328.90 million to $359.60 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted sales of $350.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $371.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.97 million.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after acquiring an additional 115,206 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 301.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 103,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,251,000 after buying an additional 77,681 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,636,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,424,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,549,000 after buying an additional 71,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth $7,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFR traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.27. 935,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,884. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.75. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 80.43%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.