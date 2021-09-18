Analysts Anticipate Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.64. Penn National Gaming posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $3.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PENN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.53.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $74.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $52.09 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 2.55.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

