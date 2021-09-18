Analysts Anticipate Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will announce earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Perficient posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.73 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%.

PRFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

PRFT stock opened at $115.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.56, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. Perficient has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $122.78.

In other Perficient news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $3,550,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,435.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Perficient by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $300,562,000 after purchasing an additional 180,418 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 346.8% in the second quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,935 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 29,445 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Perficient by 0.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 718,081 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $42,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Perficient by 10.5% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Perficient by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,132 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $16,508,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

