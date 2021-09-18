Analysts Anticipate Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $402.56 Million

Brokerages forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will post $402.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $338.60 million to $443.19 million. Star Bulk Carriers posted sales of $200.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 101.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Star Bulk Carriers.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $311.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.50 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.49%.

A number of analysts have commented on SBLK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. SEB Equities started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SEB Equity Research started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. FMR LLC lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 194.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,223,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $234,640,000 after buying an additional 6,749,050 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 353.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,384,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,735,000 after buying an additional 1,859,585 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 7,948.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,609,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after buying an additional 1,589,716 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,947,000 after buying an additional 73,254 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 15.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,335,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,643,000 after buying an additional 176,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

SBLK opened at $22.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.18. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $26.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,647.06%.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.