Analysts Anticipate Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 86.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 4.78%.

SKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

In related news, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $139,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $271,660. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,412,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,071,000 after purchasing an additional 900,860 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,215,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,655,000 after purchasing an additional 872,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,116,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,445,000 after purchasing an additional 324,317 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,030,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,279,000 after acquiring an additional 174,300 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SKT opened at $17.50 on Monday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.34. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 87.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.183 dividend. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

