Analysts Expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.50 Million

Equities analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will report sales of $16.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.40 million and the highest is $16.60 million. Citizens Community Bancorp posted sales of $16.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $67.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.00 million to $67.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $60.70 million, with estimates ranging from $60.50 million to $60.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%.

Citizens Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.95. The company had a trading volume of 71,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,107. The stock has a market cap of $148.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.20. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average of $13.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,047,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 39.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 181,423 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 13.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 541,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 63,201 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

