Analysts Expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) to Announce -$0.30 EPS

Brokerages expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) to report ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.24). Corvus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRVS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 32,339 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,678,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 449,200 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 263,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 21,384 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS traded up $3.06 on Friday, reaching $5.32. 249,058,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,424. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.67 million, a PE ratio of -177.27 and a beta of 1.68.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

