Analysts Expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.28 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to announce $13.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.56 million to $16.99 million. Immatics reported sales of $9.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year sales of $40.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.52 million to $49.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $41.93 million, with estimates ranging from $35.87 million to $46.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Immatics.

Get Immatics alerts:

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMTX shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMTX. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immatics by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 11,505 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immatics by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Immatics in the 1st quarter worth about $527,000. Institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

IMTX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.64. The stock had a trading volume of 70,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,273. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of -0.02. Immatics has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $18.42.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immatics (IMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.