Analysts Expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.98 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to announce sales of $7.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.01 billion. Medtronic reported sales of $7.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year sales of $33.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.91 billion to $33.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $34.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.35 billion to $35.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,832,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,378,256. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $98.94 and a 1-year high of $135.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,390 shares of company stock valued at $14,140,470. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 26,468 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,503,000 after acquiring an additional 120,028 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

