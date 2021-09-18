Analysts Expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Brokerages predict that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will post $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.13. NVIDIA reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $5.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NVIDIA.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Argus increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $172.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $219.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.30.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $219.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. NVIDIA has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $230.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.07, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total transaction of $4,451,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,461,614.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,784 shares of company stock worth $89,734,624 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 790.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 482.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 16.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NVIDIA (NVDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.